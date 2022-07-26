Chicago makes pitch to host 2024 Democratic National Convention: 'We're ready for our closeup'

City leaders pushed to impress a team with the Democratic National Committee on Tuesday, in what would be a boon to Chicago's convention business.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and others made their pitch to book the 2024 presidential nominating convention.

In a bit of bad timing, the Democrats' site evaluation team arrived in the middle of a fight over who will chair Illinois' state Democratic Party.

Officials here did their best to focus on selling Chicago's multi-billion dollar hospitality industry, traditionally the city's biggest employer.

"I think we're all up for it," Lightfoot said. "I think I said earlier that we're ready for our closeup. This is a great global city. We're ready to show all the proof points that support Biden and Harris."

While Chicago has hosted more presidential nominating conventions than any other U.S. city, only two have been here since the advent of live TV broadcasting, a key focus of Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison.

"I know many pundits often talk about the impact politically that it has on things. We held a convention in Philadelphia and we didn't win Pennsylvania that year. We held a convention in Charlotte and we didn't win North Carolina that year. Bottom line is it's about the show. It's about putting on the best show as possible, on the ground, but also on television, painting a picture and demonstrating why Democrats need to be in leadership," Harrison said.

Incumbent Illinois party chair Robin Kelly was on hand. The woman seeking to unseat Kelly, Cicero's State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, was not.