Chicago man accused, child abuse leading to death of 1-year-old

A 22-year-old Chicago man faces felony charges for allegedly abusing that led to the death of a 1-year-old child in Milwaukee. The accused is Antonio Homan – who faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide, a charge with comes with a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, first responders with the Milwaukee Fire Department were dispatched to a residence near 67th and Lisbon around 10:25 p.m. on Sept. 30. It was noted there was an unresponsive 1-year-old child at the location. The emergency team performed CPR on the child -- and took him to Children's Wisconsin.

Zion Price

The complaint says about 10:45 p.m., the child, Zion Price, was admitted into the emergency department at Children's Wisconsin. Price was "unresponsive, had no pulse, and was nothing breathing on his own." The complaint notes there was also bruising to the Price's face, chest and legs.

Back at the residence, the complaint says police made contact with Price's mother who they said was "uncooperative with the initial responding officers and told multiple differing stories to police." Antonio Homan, identified as the boyfriend of Price's mother, was also on the scene.

Homicide investigation at 67th and Lisbon, Milwaukee

Detectives spoke with Homan. He said on Sept. 30, the child "appeared lethargic and slept most of the day." After 10 p.m., Homan said the child's mother left the residence -- and while she was gone, he heard the child "gasp for air. Antonio Homan ran into the bedroom." The complaint says, "Rather than calling 911, Antonio Homan called Price's mother and relayed that something was wrong with Price." The mother called 911.

The complaint indicates that based on the "severity of the injuries to Price and the lack of any explanation that would account for the severity of Price's injuries," the mother and Antonio Homan were arrested.

A board-certified child abuse pediatrician with Children's Wisconsin conducted a clinical consultation on the child, the complaint says. The doctor said the child's "entire clinical presentation was consistent with suffering abusive head trauma, formerly shaken baby syndrome." Shortly after midnight on Oct. 4, Price was removed from life support and pronounced deceased.

A Milwaukee police detective later interviewed Homan who stated on the evening of Sept. 30, he heard Price "let out a loud cry and Antonio Homan admittedly became frustrated." Homan told police he picked up the child and "shook" him. A short time later, the child stopped breathing.

Homan made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Cash bond was set at $40,000. Homan is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 13.

According to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, charges against the 32-year-old mother are pending.