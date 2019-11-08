Chicago man accused of stealing from several suburban homes

article

An Englewood man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly burglarized multiple homes in west suburban Elmhurst.

Deon Hampton, 28, was charged with residential burglary, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, Hampton allegedly stole items from multiple residences while the homeowners were either in the home or outside doing yard work, prosecutors said. He was arrested Thursday in Bensenville.

He is currently on parole for a previous residential burglary charge out of Cook County, prosecutors said.

Hampton is being held on $100,000 bond at the DuPage County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 25.