Chicago man charged with murder in shooting that killed one person, wounded another

A Chicago man allegedly killed another man in a shooting that also wounded a woman on the South Side.

On Sunday, police say 28-year-old Jorge Espana shot and killed a 37-year-old man and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman in a shooting in the 5400 block of South Winchester Avenue in the New City neighborhood.

Espana was arrested the same day in the 6700 block of South Pulaski Road in the West Lawn neighborhood. He's facing three charges, including fist-degree murder.

Jorge Espana | Chicago Police Department

Espana is due in bond court Tuesday.