Chicago man charged with striking man with axe multiple times

A Chicago man has been charged after allegedly striking a man with an axe multiple times in New City.

Rudolph Vargas, 33, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Detectives identified Vargas as the offender who struck a 47-year-old multiple times with an axe causing serious injuries on July 18 in the 4200 block of South Ashland.

Vargas was arrested Wednesday by members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No further information is available at this time.