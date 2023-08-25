Pair charged in Chicago mass shooting that killed 1, wounded 4 others

Two men have been charged in a mass shooting in July that killed a woman and wounded four other victims in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Manuel Bahamon, 22, and Ismael Lozada, 23, were accused of opening fire into a crowd of people on July 16 in the 4200 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to police.

Ashley Griggs, 40, was shot several times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to CPD and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The four other victims were listed in fair condition at Stroger and Mount Sinai hospitals, police said.

They were: a woman, 38, shot in the buttocks; a man, 39, shot in his arm; a man, 38, shot in his thigh; and a man, 42, shot in his leg and foot, police said.

Manuel Bahamon (left) and Ismael Lozada | Chicago police

Bahamon and Lozada were arrested Wednesday in the 3100 block of North Sayre Avenue and the 6500 block of West Montrose Avenue in Harwood Heights, respectively.

They were each charged with one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder, all felonies.

The duo is expected to appear in bond court Friday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.