Chicago mayor celebrates role of Black and brown businesses in feeding new arrivals

Mayor Brandon Johnson commended the involvement of Black and brown businesses in providing essential services to new migrant arrivals in the city.

On Tuesday, Mayor Johnson visited BJ's Fresh Market and Bakery to highlight the impact of the $17.6 million investment made by the Greater Chicago Food Depository and the state of Illinois in small, black, and Latino-owned businesses. This funding has supported over 10,000 asylum-seekers over the past eight months.

"The $17 million investment for these 18 black and brown small businesses really captures what I call the soul of Chicago. It's who we are," Mayor Johnson said.

Last May, the city of Chicago enlisted the help of the Food Depository to assist in providing food for new arrivals.