Chicago mayor set to unveil budget; teachers plan protests

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to detail how the nation's third-largest city should deal with an $838 million budget deficit when she delivers her budget address to the City Council.

Lightfoot's speech set for Wednesday morning comes on the fifth day of canceled classes during a strike by Chicago Public Schools teachers. The city's budget Lightfoot will address is separate from the school district's.

Lightfoot has already said her budget proposal will include a tax on solo riders using ride-hailing services in or out of downtown and doubling the tax on food and drinks in restaurants.

In her first State of the City address, Lightfoot said she wanted to avoid raising revenue from those least able to pay or by using strategies that could drive businesses from the city.

Striking Chicago teachers are planning to protest the mayor's address at several locations downtown, with a rally at 8 a.m. outside Willis Tower, a rally outside City Hall at 9 a.m. and a response to the mayor's budget address at the Thompson Center at 11 a.m.

Chicago Teachers Union members who are seeking smaller class sizes and higher pay also are demanding that the nation's third-largest city do more to lower housing costs and put more resources into helping homeless students.