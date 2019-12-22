Chicago memorial party turns 'chaotic' as mass shooting wounds 13 on South Side

Thirteen people, including a 16-year-old, were shot days before Christmas in what was described as a “chaotic” scene in Englewood on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 12:35 a.m. Dec. 22 in the 5700 block of South May Street, Chicago police said. A memorial party was being held for a person who was killed in April, Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said at a press conference Sunday morning.

The victims were between 16 and 48-years-old, Waller said.

Seven people were taken to area hospitals by ambulance, and six others took themselves, Waller said. Four people are in critical condition, and the rest had their conditions stabilized.

The incident stemmed from a dispute inside the home, Waller said. Shots were fired inside, and people scattered outside, Waller said. Three crime scenes were set up in the area.

Waller said POD cameras helped investigators get information about what transpired, and CPD plans to have an increased police presence in the area.

Area South detectives are investigating.