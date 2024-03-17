Expand / Collapse search

Chicago migrant shelter evictions set to begin Sunday

The first round of Chicago migrant shelter evictions is slated to begin today with about 35 people. Chicago has a shelter stay limit of 60 days, but that was extended several times throughout the winter. If someone is evicted and does not have a house plan, they can return to the beginning of the temporary shelter process.

Due to the ongoing measles outbreak, there were questions as to whether or not the city would go through with evictions

Measles cases continue to grow with 10 out of 12 cases linked to the Pilsen migrant shelter.

The mayor's 60-day shelter stay limit was announced last fall but was extended several times over the winter. Migrants who qualify for exemptions, including pregnant women and families with children, will receive a 30-day extension.  

Mayor Brandon Johnson explained where individuals should report if they don't have their next steps in place.

"In the event that they have not secured or started the process of securing permanent living corridors, then there's an opportunity for them to return to the beginning process of seeking temporary shelter," Johnson said. 

City officials say that migrants are required to have the MMR vaccine. Those who arrive at the landing zone and cannot prove prior vaccination, or refuse the vaccine, will not be placed in a shelter. 