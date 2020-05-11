Chicago Police Department announces 12 more COVID-19 cases

article

Chicago police announced Monday 12 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 502.

Of the confirmed cases, 477 are officers and 25 are civilian employees, police said.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Illinois health officials Monday announced 54 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the toll in the state to 3,460. The state’s total confirmed cases reached just over 79,000, and officials are projecting a peak lasting until July.