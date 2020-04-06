Chicago Police Department reports 112 cases total of COVID-19

article

Chicago police Tuesday announced 17 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the department, raising the number of cases to 112.

Of the cases, 108 are officers and four are civilian employees, Chicago police said. On Monday, the department reported 95 total cases of the virus.

The first death of an officer from complications of the coronavirus was announced last Thursday.

Newly-appointed Chicago police Supt. David Brown said one of his priorities is boosting morale among officers on the front lines of the war against the coronavirus.

Illinois health officials Tuesday announced an additional 1,287 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 13,549. So far, 380 people have died from the outbreak in the state.