Chicago police detective tests positive for coronavirus

article

A detective of the Chicago Police Department has contracted coronavirus, the department announced Thursday.

The detective, assigned to the department’s police shooting team, was last at work on March 16, according to an email from CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan, the Sun-Times is reporting.

“Once we were notified of the confirmed case, the Department began a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the facility where the employee was stationed,” CPD chief spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in an emailed statement.

“The employee’s work area and any vehicles and equipment used by the individual are also being cleaned,” he said.

The detective will remain at home until medically cleared.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Fire Department announced that a second member of its department tested positive for the virus.