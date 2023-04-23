Chicago police identify child found alone in Austin neighborhood

article

Chicago police spent time on Sunday trying to figure out the identity of a little boy found wandering in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said the child was found on North Lotus near Washington on Sunday.

He was estimated to be about 2 to 3 years old.

Soon after the alert was sent out by police, officers announced that they had established the boy's identity.

If you have information about the case, Chicago police ask that you call 312-746-8251.



