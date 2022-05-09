Chicago police investigate disturbing trend in violent crimes downtown

Chicago has seen a disturbing trend in violent crimes hitting the heart of downtown with police addressing the challenging safety crisis at police headquarters on Monday.

This comes after the shocking video of a 23-year-old man who was shot last week for refusing to give up his phone pass code in Lincoln Park.

Much of the Superintendent David Brown's weekly crime update Monday focused on a series of armed robberies that have taken place in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, including one that resulted in the shooting of Dakotah Earley.

On Friday, the police department issued a community alert about a string of eight armed robberies occurring in Lincoln Park and near the DePaul University campus that took place between May 4 and May 6. There were two more armed robberies Sunday night in the same area.

During Monday's news conference, chief of detectives Brendan Deenihan said police have still not determined whether those are connected to last week's spate of robberies.

Chicago police described the suspects as a group of African American males between 16 and 30-years-old, usually working out of a stolen car who are confronting people late at night or in the early morning hours.

One of the robberies captured on video surveillance resulted in the shooting on May 6, as the gunman confronted Earley at the corner of Webster and Wayne avenues. Earley gave the gunman a bag of items he’d purchased along with his cell phone, but the gunman still shot him.

"We're looking for several offenders," Deenihan said. "There's a white car that fled the scene. And then approximately, I think it was very quickly, four to seven minutes prior to that one, there was another robbery with that exact same white vehicle. So we know those guys are linked to that case as well. Then once again, obviously, the detectives then are reading all the cases within the last 24 to 48 hours, even going back a week and linking those."

One of the robberies that took place overnight occurred in the 900 block of West Armitage Avenue.

A 26-year-old man was robbed of his wallet and his cash. Police are looking to see if that one is connected to the robberies last week.

Brown also talked about a series of murders over the weekend in Chicago and said at the present time, they have no suspects in custody for any of the homicides that were committed.