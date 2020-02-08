Chicago police officer dies by suicide
CHICAGO - Another Chicago police officer has died by suicide.
The officer, a woman who was 51-years-old, died Saturday.
CPD has struggled with suicides. In 2019, at least eight officers died this way.
The mayor said on Twitter: "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a Chicago Police detective who passed away today from an apparent suicide. Superintendent Beck and I are working closely with health experts and advocacy organizations to ensure each one of our officers has every measure of support they need and deserve. To anyone who is in crisis or feels they have nowhere to turn, know that you are not alone. Help is always available. The National Suicide Prevention hotline is (800) 273-8255."
If you or someone you know is in crisis, there are places to get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255. You can also chat with them online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/.
Here are some common warning signs of suicide, as provided by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:
- Talking about wanting to die
- Looking for a way to kill oneself
- Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
- Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
- Talking about being a burden to others
- Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
- Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly
- Sleeping too little or too much
- Withdrawing or feeling isolated
- Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
- Displaying extreme mood swings