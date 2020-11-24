Chicago police officer found dead inside South Side home

A Chicago police officer was found dead inside his South Side home Tuesday morning.

Paramedics found the officer unresponsive in the 9400 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

His cause of death has not been determined by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Chicago police said they responded at 11:10 a.m., and are conducting a death investigation.

A procession was expected to take his body to the medical examiner’s officer’s office on the Near West Side.