Chicago police officer responding to domestic dispute shot in Lawndale; suspect in custody

A Chicago police officer was shot while responding to a domestic dispute Wednesday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 3:40 a.m. officers responding to the dispute at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue, were talking with the person from the third floor of the apartment when the person fired shots, Chicago police said.

The male officer was struck in the leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said. The suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.