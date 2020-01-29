Chicago police officer shot in West Garfield Park

A Chicago police officer was shot in the hand Wednesday while witnessing a shooting that wounded another man on the West Side.

The officer was shot near Madison Street and Karlov Avenue while officers were observing another shooting in progress, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said the injured officer was taken by police in a squad car to Stroger Hospital.

Another man, who was not an officer, was also wounded in the shooting, Merritt said. His condition was not immediately available.

According to unconfirmed radio traffic, the shooting happened about 2:25 p.m. and a suspected shooter was arrested near Congress Parkway and Damen Avenue.