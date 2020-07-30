Chicago police officer, suspect shot outside Northwest Side station: police

article

A Chicago police officer and suspect were shot Thursday morning on the Northwest Side, according to police.

The shooting unfolded outside the 25th District police station, 5555 W. Grand Avenue, Chicago police said in a Tweet.

One officer was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment, spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter. Another officer with an unspecified injury was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

In June, a Chicago police officer was shot in the knee after approaching a suspect in Bronzeville on the South Side, police said.

Advertisement

This story is developing...