Chicago police release video of downtown looting

Chicago police on Wednesday released a video of downtown looting in an attempt to identify the suspects.

One video shows three suspects taking a hammer early Monday to an ATM in the 800 block of North State Street, police said.

More than 100 people were arrested, two people were shot and 13 police officers were injured as crowds looted stores along Michigan Avenue and on the Near North Side overnight and into Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD looting task force at 312-744-8263 or email 630lootingtaskforce@chicagopolice.org.