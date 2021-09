article

Chicago police are looking for a missing man who likes to visit the beach.

Marte Pratt, 30, was last seen on North Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square on Friday.

Pratt likes to visit the lakefront, most frequently Oak Street Beach.

He is 6 feet tall and 265 pounds.

If you have information, please contact detectives at 312-746-6554.

