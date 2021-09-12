Chicago police search for missing woman last seen on Saturday

article

Chicago police are looking for a missing woman last seen in the Fifth City neighborhood.

Cecilia "Ceci" Valdez, 24, was last seen Saturday, Sept. 11, wearing a white T-shirt with graphics on the front and black yoga pants. She might be carrying a black leather-type purse with shoulder straps.

Valdez sometimes hands out in Millennium Park near the Cloud Gate and Pritzker Pavilion.

She is described as 5'6" tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information, contact Chicago Police at (312) 746-8255.

