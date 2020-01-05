Chicago police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

article

A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Mylez Tucker was last seen Friday in the 3100 block of West Douglas Boulevard, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Tucker is 5-foot-8, 143 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a light-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and black boots, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.