Chicago police searching for missing 9-year-old girl last seen in Rogers Park

Chicago police are searching for a missing 9-year-old girl who was last seen in Rogers Park on Sunday afternoon.

Ashlynn Roberts is escribed as African American, with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. She is 5'3" and 105 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, blcak shorts with a pink line and silver sandals around 3 p.m. on North Seeley near Birchwood.

If you have information about Ashlynn, please call police at 312-744-8266.