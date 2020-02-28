Chicago police shoot man at CTA Red Line station

A man was shot by Chicago police Friday afternoon at the Grand Avenue Red Line station on the Near North Side.

Paramedics responded about 4:18 p.m. to the station for a person shot, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

A man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound, he said. His condition is unknown.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said officers fired shots and struck one person. Two officers were taken in good condition to Rush Hospital.

Video on Twitter shows a person down on the ground with two officers standing over them.

Trains are bypassing the Grand station, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

No further details were immediately available.