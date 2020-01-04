Chicago police shoot man in South Chicago
article
CHICAGO - Chicago Police shot a man in the South Chicago neighborhood on Saturday.
There were reports that the man was threatening people with a knife near East 79th and S. Marquette Avenue. Police confirmed only that the man was wanted for a possible street robbery. Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said that the man was tased and shot by officers.
The man's condition has not been revealed.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.