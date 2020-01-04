Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police shoot man in South Chicago

Published 
Updated just in
South Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CHICAGO - Chicago Police shot a man in the South Chicago neighborhood on Saturday.

There were reports that the man was threatening people with a knife near East 79th and S. Marquette Avenue. Police confirmed only that the man was wanted for a possible street robbery. Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said that the man was tased and shot by officers.

The man's condition has not been revealed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.