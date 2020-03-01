Chicago police shoot person near 21st and California in Little Village

Chicago police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened near 21st Street and California Avenue, according to Chicago police spokesmen Anthony Guglielmi and Tom Ahern. A man was struck after allegedly shooting at the police.

The Chicago Fire Department transported one person from that address to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.

On Friday, a Chicago police officer shot a man at the Grand Red Line station during the afternoon rush hour in what Mayor Lori Lightfoot called an “extremely disturbing” incident.