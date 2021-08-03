Chicago health officials recommend people wear masks indoors as COVID cases rise

Chicago health officials issued new guidance Tuesday recommending people ages 2 and up wear masks in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.

The city is averaging 234 news cases of coronavirus per day, up 40 percent since last week, according to Chicago Department of Public Health data.

CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady is slated to speak Tuesday afternoon about the city's vaccination efforts and provide an update on the travel advisory.

That press conference will be streamed live at 1 p.m. on this page.

