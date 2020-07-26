Chicago SWAT team responds after man barricades himself inside apartment in Lake View

The SWAT team responded after a person barricaded himself inside of an apartment Sunday evening in Lake View on the North Side.

The SWAT officers were called about 6 p.m. after police were confronted by a male who then locked himself inside an apartment in the 500 block of West Aldine Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police said that when they entered the home, they found that the man had died by suicide.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, there are places to get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255. You can also chat with them online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/.

Here are some common warning signs of suicide, as provided by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

Talking about wanting to die

Looking for a way to kill oneself

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or feeling isolated

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Displaying extreme mood swings

MAN FOUND DEAD ON CTA TRAIN IN LAKE VIEW

Advertisement

THIEF TARGETS STORAGE UNITS IN LAKE VIEW

EXPLOSIVE SET OFF NEAR ATM AT LAKE VIEW BANK