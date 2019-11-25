Chicago teens missing for weeks may be together, police say

article

Police are asking the community for help finding two teens who were reported missing from Chicago Lawn and West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

Lourdes Pardo and Erik Hernandez, both 14, were last seen Nov. 1 and may be together, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Hernandez is missing from the 3300 block of West 61st Place, and Pardo is missing from the 6200 block of South Kedvale Avenue, police said.

Pardo is 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. It is not known what she was last seen wearing but she may be carrying a black backpack with brown suede on the bottom.

Hernandez is 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.