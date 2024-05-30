Chicago weather: Chilly morning, but a warm and sunny day ahead

You'll want to bundle up Thursday morning because temperatures will be in the 40s!

But don't worry — a spectacular day lies ahead with a significant warm-up.

Sunny skies will push highs into the lower 70s away from the lake.

Thursday night will be clear and milder, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday will bring abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 70s for most areas, though it will be cooler near the lake.

On Saturday, expect showers and a few storms through midday, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Sunday will be warmer with plenty of sun and highs close to 80.

Monday through Wednesday will maintain the 80s trend with daily chances for scattered showers and storms.