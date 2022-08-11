Chicago woman offers $5K reward after dogs, car stolen in River North

article

A woman is searching for her vehicle and two dogs after thieves climbed through her sunroof and took off in the car Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of North Wells.

At about 3 p.m., the 33-year-old woman parked her black SUV on the street and entered a store with her car running, police said.

As she was leaving the store, she observed an unknown offender entering her vehicle and fleeing northbound on Wells.

The woman's two dogs were in the back seat of the vehicle when it was stolen.

The dogs are a Maltese and a Schitzu named Karmen and Franklin.

The owner is offering a $5,000 reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Department.