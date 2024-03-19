Chicagohenge 2024: How to watch the natural phenomenon

An extraordinary event that marks the start of spring is happening in Chicago and it's a sight you won't want to miss.

The "Chicagohenge" is a natural phenomenon that happens twice a year, marking the start of spring and the end of summer – March 19-23 and Sept. 22-23, according to Adler Planetarium.

You can watch the Chicagohenge on our livestream above, around 6:39 p.m.

During the event, the sun will directly align with Chicago's east and west streets, giving residents a beautiful scene.

If you want to catch a glimpse, just find one of the city's east-west-facing streets, sit back, and watch the beautiful glow.

Last September, we spoke to a photographer who told us where the best spot to view Chicagohenge is.

"Randolph, Madison, Chicago Avenue - this is actually superior there!" said Barry Butler.

To learn more about the Chicagohenge, follow this link.