Child, 2 adults shot on Chicago's South Side: police

Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - One child and two adults were shot Monday evening on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened about 6:05 p.m. near West 47th Street and South Union Avenue.

All victims were taken to area hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Editor's Note: Chicago police corrected themselves after initially saying two children and two adults were shot Monday evening.