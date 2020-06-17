Child among 4 shot on Chicago's South Side
article
CHICAGO - A 9-year-old girl is one of at least four people who were shot Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.
The shooting happened Wednesday evening after a disagreement outside an apartment complex near 76th Street and Loomis Boulevard, according to Chicago police officials on the scene. The shooter fired into a group and struck at least four people, including a 9-year-old girl.
The girl was struck in the leg and hospitalized in good condition, police said.
Police could not provide information about the conditions of the other three victims.