Child among 4 shot on Chicago's South Side

A 9-year-old girl is one of at least four people who were shot Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening after a disagreement outside an apartment complex near 76th Street and Loomis Boulevard, according to Chicago police officials on the scene. The shooter fired into a group and struck at least four people, including a 9-year-old girl.

The girl was struck in the leg and hospitalized in good condition, police said.

Police could not provide information about the conditions of the other three victims.