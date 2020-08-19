Child, woman wounded in shooting on Chicago's West Side

A 9-year-old boy and a woman were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 1:15 p.m. in the 300 block of North Central Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

Few details have been released, but police said a 9-year-old boy was shot in his back and a woman was shot in her buttocks.

The child and a woman in her 20s were taken to Stroger Hospital, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

The incident is the latest in a string of shootings that have left children wounded or dead.

Since June 22, five children 10 years old or younger have died from gun violence, according to Sun-Times’ records.

On Monday, another 9-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet while riding in a vehicle in Chatham. Earlier this month, an 8-year-old boy was among four people shot Aug. 5 in Lawndale.

In 2017, a shooting in the same block in Austin left a man dead and five other people wounded. Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th), a former CPD sergeant, told the Sun-Times that shooting occurred just outside a store known to harbor illegal activities.