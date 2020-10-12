Children released during SWAT standoff with man in Chatham

Four children were released safely by a man who remains in a standoff with Chicago police Monday morning in Chatham on the South Side.

A SWAT team responded about 7 a.m. for a man violating an order of protection in the 7900 block of South Evans Avenue, Chicago police said.

The children were released to police sometime afterward, according to police spokesman Michael Carroll.

As of 9:15 a.m, the man remains barricaded in the home, Carroll said. It’s unclear if he has a weapon.