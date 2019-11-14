Church catches fire in Englewood, no injuries reported

article

A small church caught fire Thursday in Englewood on the South Side.

Officials received calls of the blaze about 3:35 a.m. at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5847 S. State St., Chicago fire officials said. It was struck out less than an hour later.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

No. 29 State buses have been rerouted off State Street in both directions between 61st Street and Garfield Boulevard, according to a CTA alert.

Eastbound No. 59 59th/61st buses are rerouted between Michigan and Wentworth Avenues, the CTA said. Westbound buses are not affected.