City Colleges of Chicago to move classes online over coronavirus concerns

City Colleges of Chicago plans to move classes online after spring break in response to the spread of coronavirus.

Spring break will start one week earlier on March 30, and will run through April 12, when most classes will move to “remote learning,” City Colleges of Chicago Chancellor Juan Salgado said in a letter to students.

“To support social distancing, we have decided to use remote learning for most classes after spring break,” Salgado wrote. “A list of courses will be developed with faculty and staff over the coming days.”

After spring break, adult education and applied learning classes will continue to take place on the campuses, but classroom space will be configured to practice social distancing, he wrote.

The colleges will reopen after the break, and student swill be able to use computer labs, libraries and other resources.

Salgado said there are known cases of coronavirus in the City Colleges.