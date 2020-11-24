City Council approves 2021 budget, $94M property tax increase

The City Council voted Tuesday to accept Mayor Lori Lightfoot's $12.8 billion budget for next year.

A $94 million property tax increase was also approved and will go up even more each year based on inflation.

The spending plan also calls for refinancing city debt, which will cost Chicagoans more down the road. There will be more city parking meters, as well as a mixture of layoffs and furloughs.

Millions of dollars in costs will be shifted to Chicago Public Schools. The city will also take $30 million from it's rainy day fund to make ends meet.

Revenue loss from the pandemic has resulted in a 65 percent budget gap. The city lost over $800 million already this year. Next year that deficit is forecast to be $1.2 billion.

