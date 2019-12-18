City council votes to go ahead with recreational marijuana sales on Jan. 1

article

The City Council voted Wednesday to not delay the Jan. 1, 2020 start date for legal sales of recreational marijuana in Chicago.

The vote took place after the Chicago City Council’s Committee on Contracting Equity and Oversight passed an ordinance Tuesday that would prohibit recreational weed sales starting on Jan. 1, 2020 and push them back to July 2020.

The delay was proposed due to a concern over the lack of black- and latino-owned dispensaries.

This story is developing.