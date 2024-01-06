City of Harvey addresses concerns about tenants trapped in boarded-up apartments

The City of Harvey is speaking out after several social media videos surfaced Saturday that claimed residents were trapped inside boarded-up apartments.

The videos were posted on TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms, showing the boarded-up units at 14445 and 14437 S. Halsted Street.

City officials confirmed that the property owners did board up both of the properties and that Harvey Police performed safety inspections and wellness checks.

It's still unclear if anyone was inside those units after they were boarded up.

City officials say they've been investigating the property since October 2023.

"Contrary to recent claims, the city did not evict anyone from these properties but has communicated with the property owners regarding the unsafe conditions of the buildings and need to immediately rectify the dangerous living conditions," city officials said in a statement.

On Aug. 22, the property owners were urged to hire a structural engineer to assess damages and they received a two-week period for the task.

Then, on Oct. 17, the city says they spoke with the property owners again regarding structural issues and collapsed stair raisers.

They also discussed the numerous 911 calls they received for "illegal acts" that occurred at the property. Details on what those illegal acts were have not been released.

The city approved a temporary structure that blocked the risers for two weeks. During that time, residents were urged to vacate the premises for safety during the construction.

Residents were given until Oct. 28, 2023, to make other housing arrangements, the city says.

While the repairs were underway, the property management and security company were given two units to use at 14437.

"The property owners were officially notified in writing that the building's structural integrity had surpassed its life expectancy, and evacuation was mandatory by October 28, 2023. The responsibility to communicate this information to tenants was also emphasized," the city said in a statement.

On Dec. 14, both 14445 and 14437 were deemed to pose an "immediate safety risk" due to the balconies and stair risers deteriorating.

City officials are continuing to address the situation. This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.