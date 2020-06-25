Concealed-carry holder shoots gunman in Little Village: police

article

A concealed-carry holder critically wounded a gunman during a shootout Wednesday in Little Village on the Southwest Side, according to police.

A 24-year-old man was in the yard of a home about 9:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Kedvale Avenue when another man approached from the sidewalk and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 24-year-old returned fire, striking the man multiple times throughout the body, police said. The man, 23, ran and was later taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A weapon was found in the area where the younger man ran off to, police said.

The 24-year-old is a concealed-carry license holder and gave statements to Area Four detectives about the shooting, police said.