Cook County COVID-19 deaths include 68-year-old, 61-year-old, 49-year-old

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed three more deaths due to the coronavirus Saturday after conducting their latest round of autopsies.

Lynne Sierra, a 68-year-old Roselle women, died Friday at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found she died of respiratory failure due to a COVID-19 infection, as well as pneumonia.

Friday evening, Sherman Pittman, a 61-year-old man from Brainerd on the South Side, died at St. Joseph Hospital, the medical examiner’s office said. He died of pneumonia due to a COVID-19 infection, with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and acquired immune deficiency syndrome all contributing.

A 49-year-old woman, who has not been identified, also died Friday in Chicago, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was due to respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 and pneumonia, with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea and obesity all playing a role.

On Saturday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced 13 more COVID-19 deaths across Illinois, including an infant and a state worker, as the total tally of cases rose to 3,491.