Expand / Collapse search

Cook County Jail guard dies of COVID-19: report

Published 
Coronavirus in Chicago
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

The Cook County Department of Corrections (CCDOC), housing one of the nation's largest jails, is seen in Chicago, Illinois, on April 9, 2020. - The jail has seen a rise in coronavirus cases after two inmates tested positive on March 23. (Photo by KAM

Expand

CHICAGO - A correctional officer at the Cook County Jail has died of the coronavirus, according to a report.

Sheila Rivera, 47, is possibly the first correctional officer at the jail to die of the disease, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Rivera died Sunday evening at Resurrection Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

According to her Facebook profile, Rivera had worked as a corrections officer since 2012.

The sheriff’s office has so far reported 191 corrections officers who tested positive for COVID-19, and 215 detainees are currently positive, including 21 who are at area hospitals. Another 180 inmates who tested positive have been moved to a recovery area within the jail.