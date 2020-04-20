Cook County Jail guard dies of COVID-19: report

article

A correctional officer at the Cook County Jail has died of the coronavirus, according to a report.

Sheila Rivera, 47, is possibly the first correctional officer at the jail to die of the disease, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Rivera died Sunday evening at Resurrection Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

According to her Facebook profile, Rivera had worked as a corrections officer since 2012.

The sheriff’s office has so far reported 191 corrections officers who tested positive for COVID-19, and 215 detainees are currently positive, including 21 who are at area hospitals. Another 180 inmates who tested positive have been moved to a recovery area within the jail.