Cook County man caught with loaded gun, marijuana during traffic stop, sheriff says
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Cook County man is behind bars after authorities say they found a loaded gun and suspected marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.
What we know:
Austyn Wyche, 28, was pulled over in the 8200 block of South Rhodes Avenue, in the Chatham neighborhood, and arrested for illegally transporting a firearm without a concealed carry license, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
(From left) Pictured is Austyn Wyche, 28.
Authorities said Wyche was also driving on a suspended license, had a loaded handgun in the vehicle and was in possession of about five grams of suspected cannabis.
What's next:
He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of cannabis and issued multiple traffic citations, the sheriff's office said.
Further details about the arrest have not been released.