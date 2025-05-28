Cook County man caught with loaded gun, marijuana during traffic stop, sheriff says

The Brief Austyn Wyche, 28, was arrested during a traffic stop in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood for illegally transporting a firearm without a concealed carry license. Authorities say he was driving on a suspended license and had a loaded handgun and about five grams of suspected cannabis in the vehicle. Wyche faces charges including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of cannabis, and multiple traffic citations.



A Cook County man is behind bars after authorities say they found a loaded gun and suspected marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

What we know:

Austyn Wyche, 28, was pulled over in the 8200 block of South Rhodes Avenue, in the Chatham neighborhood, and arrested for illegally transporting a firearm without a concealed carry license, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

(From left) Pictured is Austyn Wyche, 28.

Authorities said Wyche was also driving on a suspended license, had a loaded handgun in the vehicle and was in possession of about five grams of suspected cannabis.

What's next:

He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of cannabis and issued multiple traffic citations, the sheriff's office said.

Further details about the arrest have not been released.