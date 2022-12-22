Cook County man with 47 previous arrests accused of crashing vehicle into Brookfield Zoo, fleeing the scene

article

An Oak Forest man who has been charged 47 times in the past with serious felonies and has never been convicted, now faces new felony charges.

Christopher J. McGuire, 24, has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated DUI, possession of cocaine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to property, driving on a suspended driver’s license, illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and a myriad of other traffic violations.

At about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 8, McGuire was in his late model Hyundai and allegedly driving up to 100 mph through several communities. He also ran several red lights, police said.

When McGuire approached the intersection of Golfview and First Avenue in Brookfield, his vehicle allegedly struck multiple fixed-traffic devices and traffic lights.

He then veered across all lanes of traffic and went airborne, police said.

The vehicle crashed through and over the fence line at the Brookfield Zoo.

McGuire then fled the scene of the crash and left behind a male and female passenger in the vehicle.

Both passengers were transported to an area hospital.

The female passengers underwent several surgeries for injuries sustained in the crash.

McGuire was eventually found hiding on Brookfield Zoo grounds, police said. He was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released pending approval of criminal charges, police said.

McGuire turned himself into Lyons Police custody Wednesday.

While investigating, police determined that McGuire had 37 previous traffic arrests, four arrests for assault, one arrest for dangerous drugs, one for obstruction, one for damage to property, two liquor offenses and one flight escape charge.

According to police, McGuire's blood alcohol count was twice over the legal limit.

No court dates have been announced in this case.