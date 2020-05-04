Cook County medical examiner confirms 111 more COVID-19 deaths

article

The Cook County medical examiner Wednesday confirmed another 111 deaths connected to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring the county’s toll to 2,080, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Cook County makes up about 70% of the 2,974 COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Illinois health officials Wednesday announced 2,270 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the number of cases in the state to 68,232.