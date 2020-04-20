Cook County medical examiner's office confirms 67 more COVID-19 deaths

The Cook County medical examiner’s office Monday confirmed 67 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total in the county to 968.

Cook County’s death toll makes up about 71% of statewide deaths.

Illinois health officials Monday announced 1,151 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, raising the statewide total to 31,508. So far, 1,349 people have died from the outbreak in the state.

However, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the curve of new cases was “bending the right way” and the state’s hospitalization rate remained relatively flat.